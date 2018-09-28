Lavrov, Abbas call for enhancing Palestinian-Russian ties

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for strengthening bilateral relations at their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations’ General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The sides considered key practical issues of bilateral relations and called for enhancing Palestinian-Russian ties in various areas," the ministry said.

The sides also exchanged views on the issue of achieving a fair Palestinian-Israeli settlement on the international and legal basis, and discussed some aspects of the Middle East regional agenda.