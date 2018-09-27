Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s State Duma adopts bill on pension reform in final reading

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 13:38 UTC+3

The government submitted the bill to the State Duma in June

© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has adopted the bill on pension reform in the third and final reading.

Read also

Russia’s State Duma adopts pension bill amended by Putin in second reading

The government submitted the bill to the State Duma in June. By the second reading the bill was adjusted in compliance with the amendments proposed by President Vladimir Putin.

In particular Putin suggested that the age of retirement should be set at 60 for women, not 63, as the Cabinet originally proposed. For men, the retirement age is set at 65 years. The amendments reduce by three years the length of service that gives the right to early retirement: for men it was reduced to 42 from 45 years as it was originally planned, for women it was reduced to 37 from 40 years.

