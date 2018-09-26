Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s State Duma adopts pension bill amended by Putin in second reading

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 14:39 UTC+3

Key amendments to the government initiative were made by the Russian president

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, adopted in the second and main reading a too much talked about bill on changing the pension legislation.

Putin calls for humane, fair approach towards pension reform in Russia

326 lawmakers voted for the document, 59 voted against, one abstained.

The key amendments to the government initiative were made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that the age of retirement should be set at 60 for women, not 63, as the Cabinet originally proposed. For men, the retirement age is set at 65 years.

The new version also includes corrections by the lawmakers of the State Duma and senators from the United Russia party. These amendments reduce by three years the length of service that gives the right to early retirement: for men it was reduced to 42 from 45 years as it was originally planned, for women it was reduced to 37 from 40 years.

