Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin calls for humane, fair approach towards pension reform in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 13:38 UTC+3 OMSK

Putin says the reforms are necessary "to make sure that Russia’s pension system not only corresponds to present-day realities, but is financially stable for decades to come"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

OMSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the amendments to the country’s pension legislation should be fair and have "a human dimension."

Read also

Russia to spend $47.2 bln on pension hikes over six years

"Please do not forget that all our decisions will concern the destinies of millions of people and must be fair and take into account people’s interests," the head of state said at a meeting on socio-economic issues referring to the government-proposed amendments to Russia’s pension system on Tuesday. "One cannot act mechanically here, making it a mere formality. [One should act] thoughtfully and carefully, considering various real world situations that people face."

"It is precisely this - the human dimension - that must be present in the proposed [pension system] draft law," the president stressed.

The head of state added that the reforms are necessary "to make sure that Russia’s pension system not only corresponds to present-day realities, but is financially stable for decades to come." These changes must ensure decent living standards and protect the current and future generations of our citizens, Putin stressed.

The Russian president promised to outline his stance and make it public after his listens to the arguments his cabinet is expected to put forward, possibly on Wednesday. "I will formulate my approach in detail, maybe tomorrow, and make a statement to this effect. But before I do that, I would like to listen to your considerations once again," Putin said. "For my part, of course, I follow the discussion closely and have my own opinion on this set of issues."

On Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would make a statement concerning his stance on the amendments to the pension legislation in a televised address.

"That will be a televised address," the Russian presidential spokesman promised, adding that the president is expected to make a statement on the issue on Wednesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly
2
Russia may develop electronic warfare aircraft based on upgraded Il-114-300 plane
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
5
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
6
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
7
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT