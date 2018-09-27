Russia outraged at NATO’s near daily ‘erroneous’ strikes in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow is outraged at NATO’s "errant" attacks in Afghanistan, which have become almost a daily reality, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are outraged at the fact that NATO’s ‘errant’ attacks in the country have become almost a daily reality, while no one has been held responsible," the statement reads.

"We believe that the current situation is a result of gross miscalculations the US made in Afghanistan and the White House’s reliance on the use of military force to resolve the situation in the country. We call on Washington to reconsider its short-sighted policy and opt for diplomatic measures aimed at launching an inter-Afghan dialogue," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Moscow called "for brining those responsible for crimes against civilians to justice."

The ministry pointed out that according to local authorities, on September 20, foreign airstrikes had killed three civilians and left another ten wounded, including women and children, in the Afghan province of Paktia. On September 22, an airstrike hit a residential dwelling in the Kapisa province, claiming the lives of nine civilians, including four women and three children. Several more people suffered wounds. On September 23, a US airstrike in the Nangarhar province killed nine civilians and left four wounded.