Russia's security chief warns Islamic State may repeat Syrian scenario in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has warned that IS (Islamic State, a terror organization which is outlawed in Russia - TASS) may repeat the Syrian scenario in Afghanistan. Patrushev’s press secretary Yevgeny Anoshin said that the Russian Security Council secretary said about it at the multilateral consultations on the settlement in Afghanistan which are taking place in Tehran and involve delegations from Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran and China.

"Today we can speak of the danger of repeating this scenario on Afghanistan’s territory," the press secretary quoted Patrushev as saying. "Nikolai Patrushev noted that the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated due to the activity of the international terrorist organization ISIS," Anoshin said. "He reiterated that back in 2014 many regarded ISIS as not posing a serious threat to Iraq and Syria."

The Russian Security Council secretary also confirmed the readiness of Russian law enforcement authorities for closer cooperation with the relevant bodies of Afghanistan and the other countries represented at the meeting on countering illegal drug trafficking.

"Speaking about the crisis in Afghanistan, Patrushev stressed that it has no military solution and the sole way to settle political problems in Afghanistan is by reaching a common Afghan agreement through political means with active international support," Anoshin added.