Russian, Jordanian top diplomats discuss situation in Syria and Iraq

September 27, 10:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

`the sides have also discussed bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi have discussed the situation in Syria and Iraq and bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"During the conversation the sides shared opinions on key aspects of the Middle East agenda, with focus on the situation in Syria, Iraq and the Middle East settlement. The sides stressed their commitment to a political-diplomatic settlement of the crisis problems remaining in the region through a wide national dialogue based on the established international legal basis and in strict compliance with the UN Charter," the Russian Foreign Ministry specified.

"The sides paid special attention to tasks of the gradual development of comprehensive Russian-Jordanian cooperation," the ministry added.

