Medvedev says Russia interested in settlement in Syria within tight deadlines

HELSINKI, September 26. /TASS/. Russia is interested in the fastest settlement of the conflict in Syria and in the solution of the problem of terrorism in that country once and for all, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipila on Wednesday.

"Russia is keenly interested in the settlement of the civil conflict in Syria within the fastest deadlines possible. Also, it would like the problems posed by the den of terrorism and its manifestations in Syria’s territory to be eliminated once and for all," Medvedev said. He pointed out that "the responsibility for the further march of events in that case is to be borne by the Syrian government and a number of other countries that are in some way involved in tackling this conflict - not only Russia, but also the United States, Israel, Turkey, Iran and a number of other countries.