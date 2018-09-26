Lavrov discusses Korean issue, Syria and Iranian nuclear deal with Chinese counterpart

UN, September 25. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and China, Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi, discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Syrian conflict and the Iranian nuclear deal during their meeting on Tuesday, Russia’s permanent mission to the US said.

"The sides noted the high level of cooperation between Russia and China, including in the UN and the UN Security Council," the mission said in a Twitter post.

After a brief conversation, the ministerial meeting continued behind closed doors.