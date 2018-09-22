Putin reaffirms Russia’s commitment to fight terror after Iran military parade attack

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani after a deadly terrorist attack at a military parade in Ahvaz and confirmed readiness to boost cooperation with Iran in war on terror, a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website said.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept our deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist raid in the city of Ahvaz…This incident once again reminds us about the need to conduct an uncompromising war on terror in all its manifestations. I would like to confirm our readiness to further enhance cooperation with Iranian partners in countering this evil," the telegram said.

The Russian president expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed during the attack and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to the latest data, the terrorist attack has claimed at least 24 lives and left another 53 injured. Four gunmen in a military uniform opened fire at the crowd from behind the stand. The shooting lasted for about 10 minutes. Two gunmen were killed and two others were detained.

According to a spokesman for Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force, the terrorists targeted both the military and the civilians, who had been invited to attend the event.