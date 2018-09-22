Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Terrorist attack at Iranian military parade kills at least 10 - report

World
September 22, 10:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Tasnim reported that there were four attackers: two of them were killed and two others were detained

Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, September 22. At least 10 people, including a journalist, were killed and another 21 were injured in a terrorist attack carried out during a military parade in southern Iran’s Ahvaz on Saturday, the Tasnim news agency reported citing a local official.

At least eight members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force, died in the attack.

The death toll may rise as some of those wounded are in critical condition.

According to the Press TV channel, unknown gunmen opened fire on the crowd from behind the stand.

Tasnim reported that there were four attackers. Two of them were killed and two others were detained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US artificially whips up tension around North Korea sanctions - Russia’s UN envoy
2
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
3
Russian ambassador to US thanks Americans for sharing grief over Il-20 aircraft crash
4
Hungarian top diplomat opposes automatic extension of EU anti-Russian sanctions
5
Russia puts its losses from US aluminum, steel tariffs at $600mln — minister
6
Four Russian reconnaissance planes spotted north of Alaska — NORAD
7
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT