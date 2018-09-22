Terrorist attack at Iranian military parade kills at least 10 - report

TASS, September 22. At least 10 people, including a journalist, were killed and another 21 were injured in a terrorist attack carried out during a military parade in southern Iran’s Ahvaz on Saturday, the Tasnim news agency reported citing a local official.

At least eight members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force, died in the attack.

The death toll may rise as some of those wounded are in critical condition.

According to the Press TV channel, unknown gunmen opened fire on the crowd from behind the stand.

Tasnim reported that there were four attackers. Two of them were killed and two others were detained.