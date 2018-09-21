Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov slams attempts to make Balkan nations chose between Russia and West

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 19:40 UTC+3 BANJA LUKA

Moscow rejects any attempts to make the Balkan nations chose between Russia and the West

Share
1 pages in this article

BANJA LUKA, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow rejects any attempts to make the Balkan nations chose between Russia and the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after his talks with President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

US obviously not to leave Balkans alone — Russian diplomat

"The policy of some external players who are seeking to present the Balkan nations with a choice - to side either with the West or with Russia - is absolutely unacceptable," he stressed.

"Along with Europe and the United States, Russia was a co-author of the Dayton Accords (that put an end to the conflict between the Moslem, Croatian and Serbian communities in Bosnia-Herzegovina - TASS), a co-initiator of [United Nations Security Council] Resolution 1244 on the Kosovo settlement," Lavrov recalled. "And we see no reasons to stop this cooperation in order not to make a subject of contention between Russia and the West out of the Balkans once again."

Touching on the problems still facing the Balkans, he cited Kosovo, Macedonia and Montenegro. "We are convinced that these problems are to be settled on the basis of mutual consent of the parties concerned and with respect to the opinion of people living in these countries," he underscored.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
2
Third battalion of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Crimea
3
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
4
It’s time to free Bosnia and Herzegovina from external control, says Russian top diplomat
5
China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show
6
Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions
7
Putin confident Russia, Armenia to develop partnership within Eurasian integration
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT