US obviously not to leave Balkans alone — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Apparently, the United States will not leave the Balkan countries alone, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Two pieces of news came within a couple of minutes. [The first says] that Montenegro’s defense minister assumed that Russia had refused from exercising influence on the republic and [the second] that Pompeo accused Russia and Turkey of destabilization in the Balkans," she noted.

"It’s funny because it’s very indicative. It is not funny because we feel pity for the Balkans. It is obvious that Washington intends to linger on them," Zakharova added.