Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU, Russia hold consultations on war on drugs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 17:07 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The consultations were held in Brussels on September 19

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

BRUSSELS, September 21. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union have carried out scheduled expert consultations on the drug issue, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU said on Friday. The consultations were held in Brussels on September 19.

Read also

Security Council chief tallies up Russia's war on drugs in North Caucasus in 2017

"The Russian interagency delegation was led by Alexey Rogov, Deputy Director of the Department for New Challenges and Threats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The EU delegation was headed by Elisabeth Marschang, Deputy Director of the Department for International Organisations of the Federal Ministry of Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria, currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU," the diplomatic mission noted.

"In the course of the consultations the parties discussed in detail respective drug policies, drug situation in Russia and EU Member States, the problem of new psychoactive substances as well as exchanged views on the implementation of the 2016 UN General Assembly Special Session final document on the world drug problem in the context of comprehensive review of Political Declaration and Plan of Action of 2009 on countering illicit drug trafficking to be held in 2019," the diplomatic mission noted.

During the negotiations the sides reaffirmed proximity of their approaches towards key issues of combating drug trafficking, which opens additional prospects for establishing mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in this sphere.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
2
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
3
Kremlin refutes claims Putin was angry with Assad over plane crash
4
China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show
5
Two Russian Tupolev-160 bombers make planned flight over northern seas
6
Putin meets with Russia's national chess team ahead of 43rd Chess Olympiad
7
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT