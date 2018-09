SOCHI, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington did not make any plans of a possible new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No plans yet," he said, answering the question on the prospects of a new meeting between the two leaders.

Asked about the Kremlin’s response to the invitation to visit France sent to Putin, Peskov said that he will report on the taken decision later.