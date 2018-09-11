Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin-Trump meeting in November under consideration — Kremlin aide

September 11, 13:08 UTC+3

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet in France in November

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The possibility of arranging a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in France in November is under consideration, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, adding that no decision had been made yet.

"An invitation was made, which is being considered. I can only say that Trump has accepted the invitation. This is all, the meeting is under consideration as there is still time left," he said.

On November 11, Paris will host events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The White House confirmed earlier that the US president would make a visit to France on that day.

According to earlier reports, France invited 80 foreign leaders, including Putin, to attend the Paris celebrations.

World War I, which lasted from 1914 to 1918, proved to be one of the largest-scale armed conflicts in history. France and Russia were allies in the war, Russia many times came to France’s rescue. In 1916, the Russian Expeditionary Corps was deployed to the Western Front at the request of Russia’s allies.

The war claimed the lives of 18.6 mln people. An agreement, which put an end to hostilities, was signed in the railway carriage of Supreme Allied Commander Marshal Ferdinand Foch in the Forest of Compiegne, 80 kilometers north of Paris, on November 11, 1918. Since then, France has been celebrating the anniversary of the end of World War I on November 11.

