Russia eyes opening consulate general in China’s Harbin

September 19, 11:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The opening of new diplomatic missions depends on "the current state and prospects of developing political, economic, humanitarian and other bilateral ties

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia is considering plans of opening a consulate general in northeastern China’s Harbin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Now we are also studying the issue on opening the consulate general in Harbin since this is envisaged by an intergovernmental agreement with China signed on September 3, 2015," Zakharova said, commenting on the plans of opening new diplomatic missions.

In late July, a decision was made on opening the consulate general in Thailand’s resort of Phuket, the diplomat noted.

"Its opening is set to ensure more efficient protection of rights and legal interests of Russian citizens, who temporarily stay in Thailand’s southern provinces situated quite far from Bangkok," she said. The opening date depends on solving a number of financial and technical issues.

The opening of new diplomatic missions depends on "the current state and prospects of developing political, economic, humanitarian and other bilateral ties, as well as the intensity of tourist flow to certain regions of the foreign state," she said.

