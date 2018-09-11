Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and China place great importance on regional cooperation, says Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 14:50 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Dozens of Russian and Chinese regions have established cooperation ties between them and the two countries’ authorities place great importance on such cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a roundtable on bilateral regional cooperation, which also involved Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Read also

Trade turnover between Russia and China to grow to $100 bln in 2018 — Putin

"Together with our friend Chairman Xi Jinping, we have taken advantage of this opportunity to arrange a meeting between representatives of the regions that cooperate with each other. There are several dozens of cooperating pairs [of Russian and Chinese regions]," Putin said, addressing the meeting’s participants.

"We place great importance on this, and Chairman Xi Jinping spoke about it directly at our today’s meeting… We now have a wonderful opportunity to listen to our colleagues representing Russian and Chinese regions," Putin added, turning the floor over to regional heads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says
3
Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria
4
Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kick off in Russia
5
Will Russia win the race to cure cancer? New wonder drug to conclude clinical tests
6
Trade turnover between Russia and China to grow to $100 bln in 2018 — Putin
7
Russian strategic bombers deliver new strikes at IS militants in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT