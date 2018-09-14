Hatching military scenario for Donbass will be a disaster for Ukrainian people — Lavrov

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. Russia is warning those who would like to implement a military scenario in Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Friday.

"I would like to strongly warn those who are hatching a military scenario. It would be a disaster for the Ukrainian people, because it may really undermine Ukrainian statehood. Waging a war on one’s own citizens is impermissible," he stated.

Lavrov said the situation in Ukraine was discussed at his talks with Maas in great detail.

"We are unanimous that there is no alternative to the Minsk Accords. What is to be done to move on towards their implementation is being considered in practical terms at the level of assistants to the leaders of the Normandy quartet countries. I do hope that some positive shifts may occur in this format, in the Contact Group in the near future," Lavrov said.