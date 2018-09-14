Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia vows to wipe out terrorist-run drone assembly workshops in Idlib

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 14, 16:57 UTC+3

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on September 5 that two Russian frontline bombers Sukhoi-34 wiped out a Jabhat al-Nusra workshop in Idlib

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. Russia has information where the terrorists assemble drones in Idlib and it will be eliminating these underground workshops, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the German-Russian forum on Friday.

"We have intelligence information where drones are assembled in Idlib from components smuggled there," he said. "As soon as we get such information, we will be eliminating such underground workshops that make lethal weapons."

Read also

Russian, Turkish presidents to discuss Idlib on September 17

"What some describe as the beginning of a Russia-supported offensive by the Syrian army is malicious distortion of facts. Both the Syrian forces and we merely react to hit-and-run raids from Idlib," Lavrov said. "It is very hard to detect drones with ordinary air defense weapons. Many of them are made of wood and cannot be seen on radar screens."

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on September 5 that two Russian frontline bombers Sukhoi-34 wiped out a Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) workshop in Idlib, where militants assembled attack drones and kept in store ammunition for them.

In the early hours of September 4, air defense systems of the Hmeimim air base shot down two drones the militants hand launched. Both drones were eliminated far away from the base. Over the past month 47 drones have been shot down or neutralized in the area of the Russian base.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
2
Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
3
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
4
Kremlin slams London’s reaction to interview with Skripal case suspects as ‘absurd’
5
Hatching military scenario for Donbass will be a disaster for Ukrainian people — Lavrov
6
Russian Church will not recognize Ecumenical Patriarchate’s steps in Ukraine
7
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT