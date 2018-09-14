Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Turkish presidents to discuss Idlib on September 17

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 14, 16:36 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation in Idlib at a meeting on September 17 in Sochi, the Russian top diplomat says

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation in Idlib at a meeting on September 17 in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a plenary session of the German-Russian Forum.

"On September 17 there will be a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. They discussed ways to settle the Idlib zone problem to minimize some risks for civilian population in Tehran on September 7," Lavrov said. "Now the military and diplomats are engaged in dialogue. On Monday, September 17, the presidents will study this situation."

Read also

Russia, Turkey join efforts to prevent humanitarian disaster in Idlib — defense ministry

Russia is consulting and will fully consult the interests of the civilian population in Idlib, he said. 

"We are definitely doing and will do everything that is possible, with regard to the problems of the civilian population," he said. "Apart from the efforts to organize local agreements (on reconciliation - TASS) with the groups located in Idlib, a humanitarian corridor is being created for those wishing to withdraw, the way we did it in southern Syria, in Homs and Eastern Ghouta."

"We will approach these issues as accurately as possible. We will be creating humanitarian corridors as well, supporting local reconciliations in every way and doing everything that is possible to protect the civilian population," the minister stressed.

Russia does not plan to act the way the US coalition did in Iraq’s Mosul and Syria’s Raqqa, when "there were no negotiations with armed opposition on local reconciliations and no humanitarian corridors were created," he said.

The terrorists staying in Idlib do not want reconciliation and are carrying out combat activities using foreign help, Lavrov said. 

"These are not people who just ensconced in Idlib like in a fortress and wish for reconciliation. It is not true. They are actively conducting combat activities from there, using the support that they are somehow receiving from abroad," the Russian top diplomat said.

The Russian foreign minister noted that the terrorists have reigned in most part of the armed opposition and are regularly trying to strike the Syrian army units and the Russian airbase in Hmeymim. "Tens of drones take off from Idlib, and one of them even managed to drop down explosives. All of them have been neutralized and destroyed since then," he said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the next meeting between Putin and Erdogan is planned for September 17 in Sochi.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
2
Russian Defense Ministry studies evidence US runs laboratory in Georgia
3
Kremlin slams London’s reaction to interview with Skripal case suspects as ‘absurd’
4
Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
5
Russia to wipe out terrorists’ drone assembly workshops in Idlib — Lavrov
6
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
7
Roscosmos chief lambasts rumors over Soyuz as ploy to subvert ISS crew
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT