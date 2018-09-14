Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Russia has no reasons to take action towards Petrov, Boshirov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 14, 14:45 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman noted that London had not addressed Moscow with a request for legal assistance in the Sergei and Yulia Skripal assassination attempt case

Share
1 pages in this article
Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov

Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov

© Metropolitan Police via AP

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia has no official reasons to take any action towards Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom London suspects of involvement in the Salisbury incident, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

Read also

Kremlin slams London’s reaction to interview with Skripal case suspects as ‘absurd’

"No action has been taken towards them, because there are no reasons for this. They have violated no laws in Russian territory and we have no official information as to whether they violated some laws elsewhere around the world. De jure and de facto," Peskov said, adding that London had not addressed Moscow with a request for legal assistance in the Sergei and Yulia Skripal assassination attempt case.

About the television channel RT’s interview with Petrov and Boshirov, Peskov said "the question is not about whether it was to Russia’s benefit or detriment."

"The British side named two Russian citizens and accused them of complicity in this incident. These two Russian citizens have showed up," Peskov said.

Asked if Petrov and Boshirov were involved in the Skripal poisoning case being investigated by Russia’s Investigative Committee, Peskov suggested putting this question to the IC.

"I surmise that in the context of lack of any cooperation with British counterparts the opportunities for the investigation are rather limited," Peskov said.

Read also
Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov

UK’s Skripal case ‘suspects’ say they are fitness industry businessmen not linked to GRU

If the British version of the affair is to be believed, Sergei Skripal, a former GRU colonel convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia, were affected by a Novichok class nerve agent in Salisbury on March 4, 2018. London claimed that Russia was "highly likely" involved in the incident. Moscow strongly dismissed all speculations on that score, adding that no programs for making such a chemical had ever existed in the Soviet Union or Russia.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on September 5 briefed parliament on progress in the investigation of the Salisbury incident, adding that two Russians were suspected of involvement in the assassination attempt against the Skripals. According to British special services both suspects were presumably GRU agents. Scotland Yard published a series of photographs of two men who, according to the investigation, had been travelling about the country with passports issued in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
2
Kremlin slams London’s reaction to interview with Skripal case suspects as ‘absurd’
3
Court of Appeal of England upholds Kiev’s appeal in case of $3 bln debt to Moscow
4
Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
5
Kremlin: Russia has no reasons to take action towards Petrov, Boshirov
6
Press review: Who are the Skripal saga ‘suspects’ and Russia-US energy talks just a facade
7
Putin: Russia will continue to strengthen armed forces so that they can defend sovereignty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT