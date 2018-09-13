UK’s Skripal case ‘suspects’ say they are fitness industry businessmen not linked to GRU

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The two Russians London suspects of involvement in the Skripal affair - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - have told Russia’s RT television channel in an interview they are businessmen in the fitness industry and not GRU agents, contrary to Britain’s claims.

To a direct question if they were GRU officers Petrov and Boshirov replied with an emphatic NO. Also, they said they had never heard anything about former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal until the moment of his alleged poisoning.

"We have a medium-sized business. If we tell you everything what it is all about, our partners’ interests may be harmed. We do not wish that. In a word, we are in the fitness industry - everything that concerns sports nutrition: vitamins, microelements, proteins and weight gainers," Petrov said.

About an article in the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph saying that during period of September 2016 - March 2018 the suspects made nearly 30 trips to Europe, most often to Geneva, Petrov and Boshirov said they were studying the European market of bio-supplements and vitamins. As for visits to Switzerland, they traveled to that country mostly for leisure.

"We do not always travel on business. We did go there on business occasionally, too, but that was a while ago," Petrov said.

They strongly denied that in their luggage they had a Nina Ricci perfume bottle, which, according to the investigation, they had used as a container for the nerve agent reportedly used for poisoning in Salisbury.

"Doesn’t it look silly for normal men to have women’s perfume in their luggage? When you go through the customs you have your luggage checked. Had we anything like that, they would certainly get curious why a man has women’s perfume in his luggage," Boshirov said.

Petrov and Boshirov explained that they had visited Salisbury as tourists.

"Our friends have long advised us to see this wonderful place. It’s a tourist must. The cathedral there is known everywhere in Europe and the world over," he added.

Originally they had planned to stay in Salisbury for the whole day, but snowfall made them leave earlier than they had planned.

"We arrived in Salisbury and tried to take a stroll about the city, but there was snow everywhere and we endured for no more than half an hour," Petrov recalls.

"Not a single mass media, not a single TV channel has ever shown any pictures testifying that on that day, March 3, there was a real snow disaster," Boshirov added.

"From the very beginning we planned to go to London to enjoy ourselves. It was not a business trip. We’d made plans for staying in London for a while and for visiting Salisbury," said Petrov.

Their original intention was to tour England, but bad weather upset the plans.

"We’d hoped to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, and the Salisbury Cathedral," Petrov added.

Skripal case

On September 5, British Prime Minister Theresa May briefed parliament on progress in the investigation of the Salisbury incident, saying that two Russians were suspected of an attempt on the lives of the Skripals and that British special services suspected they were GRU agents. Scotland Yard published a series of photographs of two men who, according to the investigation, were travelling about the country with passports issued in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

If the British version of the affair is to be believed, on March 4 former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia were affected by a Novichok class nerve agent in Salisbury. London argued that Moscow was highly likely involved in the incident. Russia strongly dismissed all speculations on that score, saying that no programs for developing such chemicals had ever existed in the Soviet Union or Russia.