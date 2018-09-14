Ambassador praises Russian-US cultural cooperation

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. Cooperation between Moscow and Washington in the field of culture has been progressing better than in other areas, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Cultural cooperation is progressing better than that in other fields, particularly because it has nothing to do with official relations, as there is no Department of Culture in the US and most organizations are totally free and guided only by the public demand," Antonov said in response to a TASS question.

At the same time, the Russian ambassador stressed that "Russian culture has been and still remains in high demand here." In this connection, he mentioned classical music and ballet that "do not need additional advertising.".