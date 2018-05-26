Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Cultural contacts with US have never stopped, Russian Deputy PM Golodets says

Society & Culture
May 26, 11:20 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

According to Deputy Prime Minister, contacts at the level of cultural institutions are very active

Share
1 pages in this article
Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets

Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. Cultural contacts between Russia and the United States have not stopped for a single day, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, adding that tours of major theatres prove it.

"(Russia’s - TASS) contacts with the United States have not stopped for a single day. Tours of all major theatres prove it," she said, mentioning tours of the Bolshoi Theatre and the Theatre of Nations as examples.

According to Golodets, contacts at the level of cultural institutions are very active, and keep up.

SPIEF-2018 runs on May 24-26. The forum’s events are held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust." TASS news agency is acting as an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF. TASS is also the operator of the zone of SPIEF’s presentations with the support of EY consulting company and the Advisory Council on Foreign Investments in Russia.

