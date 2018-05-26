Cultural contacts with US have never stopped, Russian Deputy PM Golodets says

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. Cultural contacts between Russia and the United States have not stopped for a single day, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, adding that tours of major theatres prove it.

"(Russia’s - TASS) contacts with the United States have not stopped for a single day. Tours of all major theatres prove it," she said, mentioning tours of the Bolshoi Theatre and the Theatre of Nations as examples.

According to Golodets, contacts at the level of cultural institutions are very active, and keep up.

