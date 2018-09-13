Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gorbachev pens new book urging West to end attempts to isolate Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 16:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gorbachev also pointed out that he had "advocated Russia’s unconditional right to an independent and active foreign policy, and defended the country from unfounded criticism"

Share
1 pages in this article
Ex-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev

Ex-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and ex-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev believes that Russia has a crucial role to play on the international stage so the West should abandon efforts to isolate the country, as he writes in a book titled, "In a Changing World," which was launched for journalists on Thursday.

Read also

Gorbachev believes that Vladimir Putin is in the right place

"Russia will have one of the most important roles in the changing world and I am sure that its role will be positive. Russia can neither be punished nor isolated, so it’s time the West abandons such efforts," the former Soviet leader wrote.

Gorbachev also pointed out that he had "advocated Russia’s unconditional right to an independent and active foreign policy, and defended the country from unfounded criticism and allegations about imperial ambitions and aggressive plans." He also regrets the West’s persistent habit "of blaming everything on Russia instead of impartially assessing emerging issues."

"Some in the Western media are obsessed with anti-Russian stereotypes. Criticism of our real issues is becoming indiscriminate," Gorbachev said, adding that he would "use every opportunity to counter this trend.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Mikhail Gorbachev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Coincidence? Two men UK branded as 'suspects' in Skripal case wait for Britain’s apology
2
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
3
Washington’s policies in Syria lead world towards edge of the abyss, says diplomat
4
Press review: Putin stuns Japan with peace deal bid and will Russia exit Council of Europe
5
West brings up new reasons for imminent strike on Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
6
UK’s Skripal case ‘suspects’ say they are fitness industry businessmen not linked to GRU
7
Metropolitan Police confident Skripal suspects used aliases
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT