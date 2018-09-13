Gorbachev pens new book urging West to end attempts to isolate Russia

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and ex-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev believes that Russia has a crucial role to play on the international stage so the West should abandon efforts to isolate the country, as he writes in a book titled, "In a Changing World," which was launched for journalists on Thursday.

"Russia will have one of the most important roles in the changing world and I am sure that its role will be positive. Russia can neither be punished nor isolated, so it’s time the West abandons such efforts," the former Soviet leader wrote.

Gorbachev also pointed out that he had "advocated Russia’s unconditional right to an independent and active foreign policy, and defended the country from unfounded criticism and allegations about imperial ambitions and aggressive plans." He also regrets the West’s persistent habit "of blaming everything on Russia instead of impartially assessing emerging issues."

"Some in the Western media are obsessed with anti-Russian stereotypes. Criticism of our real issues is becoming indiscriminate," Gorbachev said, adding that he would "use every opportunity to counter this trend.".