Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gorbachev believes that Vladimir Putin is in the right place

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 02, 16:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Friday, Putin congratulated Gorbachev on his birthday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marat Abulkhatin/Russian State Duma Photo Service/TASS

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Soviet Union’s former president, Nobel Peace laureate Mikhail Gorbachev, believes that Vladimir Putin is in the right place.

"I believe he is there where he should be," Gorbachev told the on-line resource Meduza, when asked if he liked Putin.

Read also
Mikhail Gorbachev

Putin congratulates ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev on his birthday

Gorbachev said Russia was to be prevented from collapse by all means.

"We have to agree with this, despite all the miscalculations and mistakes," Gorbachev said, adding that he had met with Putin several times.

On Friday, Putin congratulated Gorbachev upon his birthday to note his international authority and contribution to the implementation of national projects.

Gorbachev turned 87 on March 2. He was the last general secretary of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and the first and only president of the Soviet Union (1990-1991). Gorbachev is a Nobel Peace prize winner (1990).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Mikhail Gorbachev
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian envoy asks UK foreign secretary to explain his ‘airstrike’ statements on Syria
2
Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz
3
Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened
4
Germany voices concerns over Putin’s remarks on new weapons
5
Qatar mulls buying Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
6
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
7
Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама