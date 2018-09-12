Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Jeff Monson to receive Russian local council ID on Friday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 19:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Monson was granted Russian citizenship in May 2018

Jeff Monson

Jeff Monson

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Krasnogorsk city [Moscow Region] elections commission has confirmed the results of the local legislature elections. American-born mixed martial artist Jeffrey Monson has won a seat in the Krasnogorsk City Council, the commission’s chairman Konstantin Shagimuratov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We signed a final protocol on the Krasnogorsk city council election results. It’s over, he (Monson - TASS) is elected. <…> We will issue the IDs [for the city council members] on Friday, most likely," Shagimuratov said.

US mixed martial art fighter Monson winning seat in local legislature in Moscow region

Monson was granted Russian citizenship in May 2018 and was nominated by the ruling United Russia party as a candidate for a seat in the Council of Deputies (legislature) of the Krasnogorsk city district, Moscow region.

Jeffry William Monson, 47, nicknamed The Snowman, hails from Minnesota, US. He has so far held 85 fights as a mixed martial artist, chalking up 60 victories. Likewise, he is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

Monson is known for his fondness of Russia and its Soviet past. Many times he began his fights to the tune of the Soviet anthem. In 2016, he received the title of honorary citizen of Abkhazia and last year, a passport of the citizen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT