US mixed martial art fighter Monson winning seat in local legislature in Moscow region

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 10, 21:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Monson is known for his fondness of Russia and its Soviet past

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. American-born mixed martial artist Jeffrey Monson is about to win a seat in a local legislature in the Moscow region, chairman of the Krasnogorsk city elections commission, Konstantin Shagimuratov, told TASS on Monday citing preliminary results of Sunday’s elections.

Read also

US mixed martial art fighter Jeff Monson receives Russian passport

Monson was granted Russian citizenship in May 2018 and was nominated by the ruling United Russia party as a candidate for a seat in the Council of Deputies (legislature) of the Krasnogorsk city district, Moscow region.

"The commission has not yet held a meeting, that is why the final results [of Sunday’s voting] have not yet been announced. But, according to preliminary data, he has won a seat in the Krasnogorsk Council of Deputies. The commission’s meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," he said.

Jeffry William Monson, 47, nicknamed The Snowman, hails from Minnesota, US. He has so far held 85 fights as a mixed martial artist, chalking up 60 victories. Likewise, he is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

Monson is known for his fondness of Russia and its Soviet past. Many times he began his fights to the tune of the Soviet anthem. In 2016, he received the title of honorary citizen of Abkhazia and last year, a passport of the citizen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic.

Russia's domestic policy
