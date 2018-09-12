Putin says North Korea’s leader may visit Russia at any time convenient for him

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was invited to visit Russia and may come at any time that is convenient for him, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We invite him. So, he may come at any time convenient for him," the Russian leader said, answering a moderator’s question.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told journalists after her official visit to Pyongyang that Kim Jong-un highly values the support offered by Russia and considers the message sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin as "splendid." The speaker confirmed that Kim Jong-un stated his readiness to visit Russia in the near future.

The fourth Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok on September 11-13. TASS is the forum’s general information partner, official photo hosting provider and the moderator of the presentation zone for the EEF-2018 investment projects.