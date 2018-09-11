Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Diplomat: US reluctant to share information about Syria's chemical facilities

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 21:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Washington claims that the Syrian government forces may carry out a chemical weapons attack in Idlib

Maria Zakharova

Maria Zakharova

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The US has not yet shared information about Syrian facilities where chemical weapons are allegedly produced and stored, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Tuesday.

Idlib province, Syria

Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says

When asked about the situation surrounding Syria’s alleged chemical weapons issue, she said that nearly a week had passed since Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations suggested that the US should share information about Syrian facilities where chemical weapons could be produced and stored.

"As far as we know, the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] has received neither information nor requests in this regard," the Russian diplomat noted.

"We would like to warn the US and its allies against new dangerous steps," Zakharova added.

Chemical weapons allegations

Washington claims that the Syrian government forces may carry out a chemical weapons attack in Idlib and warned that such actions will have serious consequences. Moscow believes that these statements point to preparations for a new attack on Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 25 that militants were making preparations together with British intelligence services to stage a chemical weapons attack in the Idlib province and blame it on the Syrian government.

ADVERTISEMENT