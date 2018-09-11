Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov to take part in Trump-chaired UNSC meeting on Iran

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 20:35 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a high-level United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran on September 26 that will be chaired by US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told journalists on Tuesday.

"Yes, the minister will take part," he said answering a relevant question.

Putin-Trump meeting in November under consideration — Kremlin aide

"We have heard the [US] president’s position in his speeches, so, I don’t think there is any intrigue here," he added.

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley said that President Trump planned to organize a meeting of heads of state and government on the global challenge and chair the a Security Council session on an important regional problem when he visited a high-level UN General Assembly session in late September. Later, the US mission to the UN said Trump wanted also to raise a topic of non-proliferation of chemical weapons following its alleged use in Britain’s Salisbury and possible use in Syria’s Idlib.

