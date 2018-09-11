Growing influence of Asian nations opens up new possibilities for Russia — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Growing influence of Asian countries opens up new possibilities for Russia as a bridge between the East and the West, a Russian expert told TASS on Tuesday.

"I think the emergence of the second center of power in the world in the person of Asian nations may be both advantageous and risky for Russia," said Andrei Bystritsky, chairman of the board of the Valdai International Discussion Club. "Russia may either take a very advantageous position or it may be faltering being drawn over to different sides."

"The situation may be quite favorable as even today Russia is playing a certain important role in Southeast Asia. Many countries, such as Malaysia, are worried over China and Russia’s presence creates a sort of balance," he said. "And, after all, why is Europe interested in Russia? Because it is kind of alternative West. In other words, the country is seen as a balance-beam."

According to Bystritsky, the world is witnessing the birth of new poles, with the gaps between the countries being narrowed. "Indeed, the world is changing. Such notions as the center and the rimland have ceased to exist. Global changes are taking place, with centers of development altering," he noted.

However he warned against ignoring the European Union, the world’s biggest economy having a vast population and research potential, despite all the centuries-long talk about the decline of Europe.

He noted that now that Washington is trying to get rid of the role of a global hegemon, with other countries taking up the leadership. "Once the Americans are avoiding any leadership, trying to be on their own, vacuum is being created in the organization of globalization and, I think it important, this vacuum is being filled by such countries as China, Russia and India to a certain extent," Bystritsky said. "They have to make their own decisions and create a pattern of relations.".