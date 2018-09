VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told journalists that he will visit Berlin on September 14.

"I’ll go there," he said.

In late August, a diplomatic source told TASS that Lavrov’s visit to Germany is scheduled for mid-September. The visit is expected to include negotiations with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas. The minister will also take part in the closing of the Russia-Germany cross-culture year.