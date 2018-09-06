Lavrov plans to visit Berlin on September 14 — source

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may visit the German capital of Berlin on September 14, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"The visit is planned for September 14," the source said in response to a question.

In late August, a diplomatic source told TASS that the Russian top diplomat was scheduled to visit Germany in mid-September. Lavrov is expected to hold talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and attend the closing ceremony of the Russian-German Bilateral Year of Culture.