Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov plans to visit Berlin on September 14 — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 9:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In late August, a diplomatic source told TASS that the Russian top diplomat was scheduled to visit Germany in mid-September

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may visit the German capital of Berlin on September 14, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"The visit is planned for September 14," the source said in response to a question.

In late August, a diplomatic source told TASS that the Russian top diplomat was scheduled to visit Germany in mid-September. Lavrov is expected to hold talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and attend the closing ceremony of the Russian-German Bilateral Year of Culture.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military conducts more than 50 battle exercises during Mediterranean drills
2
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
3
Lavrov plans to visit Berlin on September 14 — source
4
Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief inspects military drills in Mediterranean
5
Inflation in Russia expected to reach 4.5-5% in 2019 — minister
6
Taiwan grants temporary visa waiver to Russians
7
Putin to have talks with visiting Vietnamese leader in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT