Russia, China to continue joint cooperation on North Korea issue settlement

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and China will continue implying joint efforts to settle the ongoing North Korean issue under their bilateral plan of actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will continue with our joint efforts on the political and diplomatic settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula in line with the Russian-Chinese roadmap," Putin said after his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

"We support steps taken by the authorities of China and North Korea on the restoration of bilateral relations and hope for the efficiency of another inter-Korean summit in Pyeongyang," the Russian president said.

"We firmly believe that an important element in the overall settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula is the normalization of relations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States," Putin added.

The Russian president also thanked Chinese partners for a substantial and constructive dialogue, adding he was confident that all negotiations and multiple contacts within the frames of the Eastern Economic Forum will serve for the further development of friendly relations between Russia and China.

