Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China to continue joint cooperation on North Korea issue settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 14:27 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian president also thanked Chinese partners for a substantial and constructive dialogue

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and China will continue implying joint efforts to settle the ongoing North Korean issue under their bilateral plan of actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Read also

Trade turnover between Russia and China to grow to $100 bln in 2018 — Putin

"We will continue with our joint efforts on the political and diplomatic settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula in line with the Russian-Chinese roadmap," Putin said after his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

"We support steps taken by the authorities of China and North Korea on the restoration of bilateral relations and hope for the efficiency of another inter-Korean summit in Pyeongyang," the Russian president said.

"We firmly believe that an important element in the overall settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula is the normalization of relations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States," Putin added.

The Russian president also thanked Chinese partners for a substantial and constructive dialogue, adding he was confident that all negotiations and multiple contacts within the frames of the Eastern Economic Forum will serve for the further development of friendly relations between Russia and China.

The Fourth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news agency is also the moderator of the forum’s presentation zone.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says
3
Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria
4
Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kick off in Russia
5
Will Russia win the race to cure cancer? New wonder drug to conclude clinical tests
6
Trade turnover between Russia and China to grow to $100 bln in 2018 — Putin
7
Russian strategic bombers deliver new strikes at IS militants in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT