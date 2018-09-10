Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sobyanin wins 70.02% votes at Moscow mayoral election after processing 99% protocols

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 10, 9:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the processed protocols, the turnout was 30.86%

Sergei Sobyanin

Sergei Sobyanin

© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Voters cast 70.02% of their votes to support self-nominated candidate Sergei Sobyanin at the Moscow mayoral election. He is followed by Vadim Kumin (KPRF) with 11.44% votes, according to information displayed in the Moscow City Election Committee.

President Putin congratulates incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin with elections victory

Ilya Sviridov (A Just Russia) won 7.06% of votes, Mikhail Degtyaryov (LDPR), 6.76%, and Mikhail Balakin (The Citizens’ Union), 1.87%.

According to the processed protocols, the turnout was 30.86%.

The Moscow mayoral election was held on the single voting day of September 9. There are as many as 7.2 million voters in Moscow. A total of 3,808 polling stations were opened for the election, 209 of them located beyond the city, in the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Vladimir Regions.

