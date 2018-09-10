President Putin congratulates incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin with elections victory

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Incumbent Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin with his victory in the mayoral elections, held in the Russian capital on Sunday, the press service of the presidential administration announced on Monday.

"During a telephone conversation Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Sergei Sobyanin with the victory in the elections of the mayor of Moscow," the press service said.

After the 56.3% of the ballots were counted, Sobyanin secured 69.54% of the votes. His closest contender Vadim Kumin from the Communist Party of Russia gained 11.65% Ilya Sviridov from Just Russia political party is in the third place with 7.28% of the votes and is followed by Mikhail Degtyarev from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 6.82% of the votes.

The voters turnout at the mayoral elections in Moscow on Sunday is currently estimated at 30.3%

According to earlier published exit polls, Sobyanin may count on 74% of the vote at Sunday’s mayoral elections in Moscow, or by a fourth more than at the previous elections in 2013.

The voter turnout at the previous mayoral elections on September 8, 2013 was 32.07% Sobyanin won 51.37% of the vote.