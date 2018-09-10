Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

President Putin congratulates incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin with elections victory

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 10, 3:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

After the 56.3% of the ballots were counted, Sobyanin secured 69.54% of the votes

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Mettsel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Incumbent Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin with his victory in the mayoral elections, held in the Russian capital on Sunday, the press service of the presidential administration announced on Monday.

"During a telephone conversation Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Sergei Sobyanin with the victory in the elections of the mayor of Moscow," the press service said.

After the 56.3% of the ballots were counted, Sobyanin secured 69.54% of the votes. His closest contender Vadim Kumin from the Communist Party of Russia gained 11.65% Ilya Sviridov from Just Russia political party is in the third place with 7.28% of the votes and is followed by Mikhail Degtyarev from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 6.82% of the votes.

The voters turnout at the mayoral elections in Moscow on Sunday is currently estimated at 30.3%

According to earlier published exit polls, Sobyanin may count on 74% of the vote at Sunday’s mayoral elections in Moscow, or by a fourth more than at the previous elections in 2013.

The voter turnout at the previous mayoral elections on September 8, 2013 was 32.07% Sobyanin won 51.37% of the vote.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon has no data about reported use of phosphorous bombs in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
2
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia, Armenia agree to continue weapons supplies to Yerevan - Armenian PM
4
President Putin congratulates incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin with elections victory
5
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
6
Russian Railways to prepare study for ‘light metro’ line construction in Vietnam
7
Russia records unidentified helicopters delivering weapons to Taliban, IS in Afghanistan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT