Russian diplomat calls on UN to probe into where terrorists in Idlib get weapons from

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 19:39 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has called on the United Nations to investigate where terrorists in Syria’s Idlib receive their foreign-made weapons from.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the UN Security Council on Friday, the Russian diplomat recalled that Russia’s taskforce in Syria had destroyed lots of terrorists’ weapons depots in Syria. "Where do terrorists get that much of foreign-made military products? From the manufacturers? Or from the so-called moderate opposition, which has no problems with foreign support?," he said.

"This matter requires immediate consideration by the United Nations’ relevant structures," he stressed.

