Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Prospects for Putin-Poroshenko summit fading after Donetsk head’s murder

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 17:32 UTC+3 TEHERAN
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Donetsk Republic’s police put two suspects in Zakharchenko murder on wanted list

TEHERAN, September 7. /TASS/. Prospects for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko started fading after the assassination of Alexander Zakharchenko, the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are no topics for contacts [between Putin and Poroshenko] for the time being," he said. "The prospects for the contacts are getting fewer after these events [Zakharchenko’s assassination]."

"As we’ve said already, these events entailed rather deplorable consequences," Peskov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 may have been damaged during tests by manufacturer
2
Putin hopes terrorists in Idlib will wisen up and lay down arms
3
Putin urges Russian special services, military to closely cooperate with Iran, Turkey
4
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
5
US intercepts two Russian strategic bombers near Alaska — media
6
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
7
Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders start third summit on Syrian settlement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT