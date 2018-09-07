Kremlin: Prospects for Putin-Poroshenko summit fading after Donetsk head’s murder

TEHERAN, September 7. /TASS/. Prospects for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko started fading after the assassination of Alexander Zakharchenko, the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are no topics for contacts [between Putin and Poroshenko] for the time being," he said. "The prospects for the contacts are getting fewer after these events [Zakharchenko’s assassination]."

"As we’ve said already, these events entailed rather deplorable consequences," Peskov said.