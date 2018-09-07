Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat: Terrorists occupying Idlib lay waste to infrastructure, intensify repression

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 12:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The diplomat emphasized that the terrorists occupying Idlib are destroying infrastructure in a bid to stave off Damascus’ mop-up operation, and their oppression of civilians is worsening

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The terrorists occupying Syria’s Idlib are destroying infrastructure in a desperate attempt to stave off Damascus’ mop-up operation, and their oppression of the civilian population is worsening, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Friday.

Read also
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

May’s statement on Salisbury timed for staging upcoming Idlib false flag — UN envoy

According to the diplomat, the terrorists in Idlib "systematically carry on destroying infrastructure. They blow up bridges and damage roads in a bid to buy time in order to get ready to stave off the Syrian government forces’ offensive, which they are expecting and fear."

"Arrests of civil activists are underway, who call for agreeing to a local truce between non-terrorist units of the armed opposition and Syria’s legitimate authorities," Zakharova said. "Terrorists block civilians from exiting the Idlib zone through open humanitarian corridors and kidnap residents of villages located on the contact line with the government forces deep in the provinces with the intent of using these innocent people as human shields."

"We call on our international partners, who demonstrate the utmost concern in public over the humanitarian crisis in Idlib that might occur in the event of Damascus’ offensive, to take into account the above-mentioned facts and draw a conclusion as to who is really setting up this crisis," Zakharova said.

Russia reaffirms its fundamental stance on the need to fully eliminate the terrorists across Syria and stresses that Moscow is doing its utmost to minimize human losses and damage to civilians in Idlib, the diplomat noted.

"We expect that those partners, who do influence these events, will contribute to attaining this goal by helping to separate the opposition units, which are ready to join the political settlement process, from terrorists," she stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Italy’s ‘trump card’ with Russia and US ‘mission creep’ in Syria
2
Moscow suggests US transmit details on ‘looming’ Syrian chemical attack to Russia
3
US intercepts two Russian strategic bombers near Alaska — media
4
Diplomat: Terrorists occupying Idlib lay waste to infrastructure, intensify repression
5
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
6
Putin arrives in Tehran to take part in trilateral summit on Syria
7
Russia seeks to quickly identify suspects in Skripal case, hopes for London’s help
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT