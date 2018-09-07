Russian Politics & Diplomacy
About 87,000 militants eliminated with assistance of Russian forces in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 8:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin reports some 141 settlements were liberated with the assistance of Russian military forces in Syria

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Some 87,000 militants were eliminated and 141 settlements liberated with the assistance of Russian military forces in Syria during the Russian operation in the country, the Kremlin said in a report prepared in the run-up to the trilateral summit in Tehran on Friday.

Read also

Russian, Turkish, Iranian leaders to gather in Tehran for summit on Syria

"Russia is making a serious contribution to the normalization of the situation in Syria. With the participation of the Russian servicemen, 87,000 militants have been eliminated, 141 settlements and 102,000 square kilometers of the Syrian territory liberated," the document reads. "A total of 43,000 extremists have voluntarily laid down their weapons as a result of work to reconcile the sides."

With the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Syrian troops have completed an operation to root out terrorists from the temporary de-escalation zone in the southwest of the country. As of today, three out of four such zones returned to peaceful life under the control of the Syrian government," the Kremlin said.

Russia has actively participated in humanitarian assistance to Syria, delivering more than 3,000 tonnes of cargo. Besides, Russian specialists demined about 6,600 hectares of territory, as well as over 19,000 buildings and 1,500 km of roads.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
ADVERTISEMENT