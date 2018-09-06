Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to hold briefing at UN on situation around Skripal case

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 21:45 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russia has asked more than forty questions in connection with the case and but so far there are no answers to practically any of them, Russia's ambassador to the UN said

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to hold a briefing at the UN on the situation around investigation of the alleged poisoning of the former Russian intelligence officer and British spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, the Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

He said it at a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to the new installment of Britain’s findings on the incident.

Read also
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

May’s statement on Salisbury timed to upcoming chemical provocation in Idlib — UN envoy

Nabenzya recalled in this connection the British Ambassador to the UN, Karen Pierce, who claimed earlier at the same session that Russia was 'working in a parallel universe where normal rules of international law are inverted'.

"My British counterpart said we were living in parallel worlds," he said. "Well, maybe someone would really like us to live on another planet and but there no other planets colonized by humans so far and that’s why all of us will have to live on this planet, the one we have right now."

"And while we are on this planet, we’ll have to cooperate whether someone likes it or not," Nebenzya said.

"We’ve asked more than forty questions in connection with the case and but so far there are no answers to practically any of them," he went on.

"Likewise, there are no ‘multiple’ Russian versions of the incident, contrary to what we are being told here today, as the versions put forward by journalists are passed off for the position of the Russian authorities."

"We’ll also be glad to give a briefing for the delegations interested in the situation on how we see it, on what happened on what’s happening now around the so-called investigation in the UK," Nebenzya said.

Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Wednesday about the secret services’ conclusions regarding investigation of the March 4, 2018, alleged poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. The conclusion is they had became targets of a special operation by agents of the Russian military intelligence service GRU.

May claimed the operation "was almost certainly also approved outside […] at a senior level of the Russian state".

Read also

Kremlin says Russia not involved in Skripal affair at any level

Scotland Yard released a package of photos supposedly showing the two Russians who had poisoned the Skripals. The official story made public by the British authorities suggests the two men entered the country 48 hours before the poisoning. They held official Russian passports issued in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

The UK government claims Sergei and Yulia Skripal survived exposure to a nerve agent from the class of agents tentatively codenamed Novichok [a novice or a new arrival, depending on the context]. The incident occurred in Salisbury on March 4, 2018.

The British authorities immediate came up with the allegations that Russia ‘highly likely’ stood behind the poisoning.

Moscow strongly denies any assertions regarding the development and production of Novichok class agents in the former USSR or in the Russian Federation.

Experts from the UK defense science and technology laboratory at Porton Down have been unable to identify the origins of the substance Sergei and Yulia Skripal were exposed to.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
May’s statement on Salisbury timed to upcoming chemical provocation in Idlib — UN envoy
2
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
3
Hole in Soyuz MS-09’s hull was drilled when it was fully assembled, says industry source
4
Russia, Luxembourg agree on launching passenger airline service
5
US and allies gear up to invade Venezuela, expert warns
6
Russia ready to hold briefing at UN on situation around Skripal case
7
Governor of Sevastopol invites Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters to play a concert in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT