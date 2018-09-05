Russian prosecutors expect to receive Skripal case files from UK

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office expects to receive from Britain investigation files on the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and the possible involvement of some Russian nationals in the incident, Spokesman for the Prosecutor-General’s Office Alexander Kurennoi told TASS.

"As part of international legal cooperation, the Prosecutor-General’s Office filed a request with the British side twice for legal assistance on the criminal investigation into the attempted murder of Yulia Skripal conducted in Russia," he said.

"We have received no replies to any of our requests. Nevertheless, we continue to insist on cooperation with the British law enforcers in this case and hope to receive case files with an evidential base, which our foreign counterparts say they have, including on the possible involvement of some Russian citizens into the attempted murder of the Skripals," Kurennoi stressed.

The UK Home Office received Russia’s first request for legal assistance on April 3. An additional request regarding the possibility of interviewing Yulia Skripal after she called her sister in Russia was sent later that month.

Salisbury incident

According to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.