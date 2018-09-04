Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss Syria and Yemen

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 16:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two-day conference involves representatives of 21 countries and heads of counterterrorism divisions of 11 international organizations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin has held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Gholamhossein Dehghani, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, attending a conference dubbed Countering Illegal Weapons Supplies as Part of the Fight Against International Terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read also
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russia sees ‘room’ for work on Iran’s presence in Syria

"The parties exchanged views on a number of pressing global issues, including the situations in Syria, Yemen and the Middle East in general," the statement reads.

The two-day conference, which kicked off in Moscow on Monday, involves representatives of 21 countries and heads of counterterrorism divisions of 11 international organizations. A plenary meeting took place on the first day of the conference, while on Tuesday, the event’s participants are discussing various aspects of weapons supplies to terrorists. The conference has been timed to coincide with the Day of Solidarity in the Fight Against Terrorism, marked in Russia on September 3.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
2
Diplomat says US supplying arms to terrorists in Syria
3
Defense chief reveals details of Vostok-2018 military drills
4
Advanced weapons were supplied to terrorists in Syria via bogus companies, says Lavrov
5
Kremlin believes terrorist ‘problem’ in Idlib needs to be ‘straightened out’
6
First-class error? Soviet-era symbols on Russian emblem creep into Siberian school diaries
7
Moscow vows to warn US, if it violates Russia’s electoral legislation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT