Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss Syria and Yemen

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin has held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Gholamhossein Dehghani, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, attending a conference dubbed Countering Illegal Weapons Supplies as Part of the Fight Against International Terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The parties exchanged views on a number of pressing global issues, including the situations in Syria, Yemen and the Middle East in general," the statement reads.

The two-day conference, which kicked off in Moscow on Monday, involves representatives of 21 countries and heads of counterterrorism divisions of 11 international organizations. A plenary meeting took place on the first day of the conference, while on Tuesday, the event’s participants are discussing various aspects of weapons supplies to terrorists. The conference has been timed to coincide with the Day of Solidarity in the Fight Against Terrorism, marked in Russia on September 3.