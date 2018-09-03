Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov doubts Kiev will stop sabotaging Minsk deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 11:02 UTC+3

Kiev is unlikely to change its destructive policy aimed at undermining the Minsk Accords, the Russian top diplomat says

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Kiev is unlikely to change its destructive policy aimed at undermining the Minsk Agreements until elections take place in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing students and lecturers at Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Monday.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukraine’s Poroshenko claims Minsk format of peace settlement talks nonexistent

"We played a key role in developing the Minsk Agreements, which remain the only tool to resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine," he said, adding that Moscow was ready to facilitate the process in every possible way. "Unfortunately, achieving results based on the Minsk package of measures does not depend only on us," Lavrov noted.

"The Kiev authorities are unlikely to change their totally destructive policy aimed at sabotaging and undermining all that the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine agreed on in February 2015 until elections are held," the Russian top diplomat said.

The Ukrainian presidential election is scheduled to be held on March 31, 2019, while the parliamentary election will take place on October 27, 2019.

