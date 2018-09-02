Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Vietnamese president on 73rd anniversary of Vietnam’s independence

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 02, 10:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President expressed his confidence in further active development of political dialogue, bilateral cooperation in different spheres

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Vietnamese colleague Tran Dai Quang with the 73rd anniversary of the country’s independence, noting the friendly relations between both states.

"The head of the Russian state was pleased to note a friendly, constructive nature of the relations between both states. V.V. [Vladimir Vladimirovich] Putin expressed his confidence in further active development of political dialogue, bilateral cooperation in different spheres, as well as partner cooperation in the resolution of current international issues in the interest of the Russian and Vietnamese people, in the spirit of strengthening stability and safety in the Asia-Pacific region," Putin’s congratulatory message states.

Vietnam proclaimed its independence on September 2, 1945. In the early 1950s, Vietnam established diplomatic relations with the USSR.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey will not ask for permission to buy S-400 missile systems - Erdogan
2
About 30 thousand people attend Zakharchenko’s funeral in Donetsk
3
Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels
4
Russia ready to boost military contacts with US — Lavrov
5
There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat
6
High ranking officials from Russia to attend funeral of head of Donetsk People Republic
7
Putin congratulates Vietnamese president on 73rd anniversary of Vietnam’s independence
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT