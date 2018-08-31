Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin says US declassified Yeltsin-Clinton conversation without coordination with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 31, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier the William J. Clinton Presidential Library published a transcript of a telephone conversation Clinton and Yeltsin held in September 1999

Boris Yeltsin and Bill Clinton, 1999

Boris Yeltsin and Bill Clinton, 1999

© Alexander Chumichev, Alexander Sentsov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The United States did not agree with the Kremlin its decision to declassify the transcript of a private conversation between the former Russian and US presidents Boris Yeltsin and Bill Clinton in which the current Russian leader Vladimir Putin was mentioned, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Read also
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Boris Yeltsin's widow Naina Yeltsina, Kremlin's Chief of Staff Sergey Ivanov, and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L-R) at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Centre

Putin: Russia will overcome all hardships and develop as Yeltsin wanted

"They did not coordinate it or hold any consultations," he said.

Peskov recalled that there were certain procedures of declassifying transcripts of discussions and telephone conversations.

"These are not always liable to declassifying. As a rule documents concerning current politicians are not declassified. That’s international practice," Peskov said.

Earlier the William J. Clinton Presidential Library published a transcript of a telephone conversation Clinton and Yeltsin held in September 1999. Russia’s first president mentioned the reasons why he had selected Putin as his successor. As follows from the transcript, the conversation with Clinton took place nearly one month after Yeltsin in a televised address to the people on August 9 mentioned Putin as his successor. In the telephone conversation Yeltsin promised that Clinton and Putin would be able to meet soon and told the then US president whom he saw as a likely Russian presidential successor.

