Russian diplomat points to anti-Russian character of upcoming NATO drills in Europe

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The upcoming NATO drills in northern Europe near Russia’s borders are clearly anti-Russian, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing on Thursday.

"The number of massive and wide-scale drills conducted along our borders is growing," she noted. "So, in October - November the military exercises of the NATO joined forces, which will be the largest in 16 years, are to be held on Norwegian territory, in the Baltic Sea and the North Atlantic. It is planned to train skills to conduct defensive and, what is crucially important, offensive operations at northern latitudes during a ‘high-intensity’ conflict with an equal enemy." "This show of force is to take place in direct proximity to the Russian borders and is clearly anti-Russian.