Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian ambassador warns Washington against another act of aggression in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 3:28 UTC+3

"Escalation of tensions in Syria is not in anyone’s national interests," the Russian embassy said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov

© Karpov Sergei/TASS

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. During a meeting with US diplomats earlier this week, Russia’s ambassador to the United States warned the US government against a yet another unjustified and illegal act of aggression against Syria, the Russian embassy has said.

"We warned the United States against a yet another unjustified and illegal act of aggression in Syria. Escalation of tensions in Syria is not in anyone’s national interests," the Russian embassy said in a statement, published on Wednesday. "We urged Washington to immediately provide facts that may support this attempt to once again propagate the issue of chemical weapons use by Damascus."

"We have expressed most serious concern about the US side’s signals indicating that new strikes on Syria are being prepared under the pretext of possible use of ‘chemical weapons’ by Syrians. We conveyed our serious concern about those developments," ambassador Anatoly Antonov was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Various terrorist groups and pseudo-humanitarian organizations, like White Helmets, may treat this rhetoric by the US side as a signal to stage another provocation," Antonov added.

Antonov’s meeting with Assistant Secretary of State (Acting) for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield and United States Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey was held on the Russian side’s initiative on Monday, August 27. The embassy described the talks as "constructive" and "professional."

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday that the United States was increasing the number of cruise missiles deployed to the Middle East, planning to target Syrian government troops following a staged chemical weapons attack that terrorists were about to carry out in the Idlib province. He added that "this is another proof of the United States’ intention to take advantage of an attack staged by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants with the support of British intelligence agencies in the Idlib province, aimed at blaming Syrian government forces for using chemical weapons.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador warns Washington against another act of aggression in Syria
2
Ruble gains ground against dollar and euro after Putin’s address
3
Russia’s top diplomat says terrorist ‘abscess’ in Idlib must be liquidated
4
Russian-Ukrainian relations so far gone nothing could spoil them any further, says Kremlin
5
Munitions capable of suppressing any enemy optics developed in Russia
6
Regiment set of S-400 missile systems delivered to Russian troops ahead of schedule
7
Moscow keeping close eye on NATO drills in Baltics
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT